Register
23:50 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming

    Indonesia’s Glaciers ‘in Danger of Disappearing’ Completely Within a Decade

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106788/63/1067886399.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/201912131077570590-indonesias-glaciers-in-danger-of-disappearing-completely-within-a-decade/

    A new study published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that Indonesia’s glaciers on a mountain range in the country’s Papua region are expected to melt and disappear within a decade.

    “The glaciers near Puncak Jaya, Papua, Indonesia, the last tropical glaciers in the Western Pacific Warm Pool, have recently undergone a rapid pace of loss of ice cover and a 5.4-fold increase in the rate of thinning,” the report explains.

    According to Lonnie Thompson, one of the authors of the study, the low elevation of the Papua glaciers ensures that they “will be the first to go.”

    “They are the ‘canaries in the coal mine,’” she noted.

    Donaldi Permana, another author on the study, noted how the melting of tropical glaciers is a direct reflection of rising temperatures due to global warming.

    “Tropical glaciers are mostly smaller, and so their response time to variations in climate change is faster compared to larger glaciers and ice sheets,” Permana explained. In fact, Papua’s glaciers are believed to have diminished by around 85% during the last few decades, AFP reported.

    “The situation has reached worrying levels because ice formation is no longer happening - only glacier recession … The glaciers are in danger of disappearing within a decade or less,” Permana added.

    According to the researchers, the melting of Indonesia’s glaciers have been accelerated by the El Niño phenomenon. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration refers to the phenomenon as “large-scale ocean-atmosphere climate interaction linked to a periodic warming in sea surface temperatures across the central and east-central Equatorial Pacific.”

    The glaciers have cultural and sacred significance to some indigenous Papuans. 

    “The mountains and valleys are the arms and legs of their god, and the glaciers are the head,” Thompson explained. “The head of their god will soon disappear.”

    Glacier loss is becoming a more frequent occurrence around the world as global temperatures continue to increase.

    In August, people gathered in Borgarfjörður, Iceland, a fjord in the west of the island nation near the town of Borgarnes, to mourn the loss of Okjokull, an Icelandic ice mass no longer thick enough to be considered a glacier. The glacier was officially declared dead by glaciologist Oddur Sigurðsson in 2014, when he noticed that its snow and ice were melting faster than the accumulation rate.

    Related:

    Video: NASA Time-Lapse Footage Shows 48 Years of Earth’s Melting Glaciers, Ice Sheets
    Italy Declares Emergency as Mont Blanc Glacier About to Collapse
    Video: The Alps’ Aletsch Glacier Could Vanish by 2100 Due to Global Warming
    Arctic Explorer Dwarfed by Mountain of Icelandic Ice in Photo With Giant Glacier
    Videos: Satellite Images Reveal Large, Growing Cracks in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier
    Tags:
    global warming, Indonesia, melting, glacier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse