Register
00:49 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters conduct property protection as a bushfire burns close to homes on Railway Parade in Woodford NSW

    Videos: Australia Faces Brutal Air Pollution as Bushfires Rage

    © AP Photo / Dan Himbrechts
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107726/22/1077262224.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/201912061077495783-videos-australia-faces-brutal-air-pollution-as-bushfires-rage--/

    The New South Wales Department of Environment on Thursday declared that the bushfires and associated smoke and dust have resulted in “some of the highest air pollution ever seen” in the country.

    According to a department spokesperson, Australia has “has experienced other periods of poor air quality that lasted several weeks, including the 1994 Sydney bushfires and the Black Christmas bushfires of Dec 2001-Jan 2002.”

    "This event, however, is the longest and the most widespread in our records,” the spokesperson noted.

    Australia has faced hundreds of bushfires since September, causing extremely hazardous air conditions, especially in the east and southwest parts of Sydney, the capital of New South Wales.

    The particulate level in Sydney’s air has been around 50 micrograms per cubic meters of air, which is much higher than the 12 micrograms per cubic meters of air threshold that’s been determined as safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. 

    Fine particulate matter consists of microscopic solids and liquid droplets in the air that are small enough to be inhaled and even absorbed by the bloodstream, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 

    Multiple videos have surfaced on social media, showing billowing smoke enveloping Sydney throughout the week. 

    ​According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS), there were more than a dozen fires burning in Sydney and at least another 100 across the rest of New South Wales on Thursday. Around 70 fires across the southeastern region of the country are currently uncontained due to high temperatures and low humidity.

    “Today will be a long and challenging day,” the RFS said Thursday, the Guardian reported. “High temperatures and strong winds will make conditions dangerous at many of the 100-plus fires burning across NSW.” 

    Windy conditions are expected to exacerbate the weather conditions into Friday.

    ​According to an Australian government webpage on fires, bushfires and grassfires are frequent occurrences in the country. While grassfires typically only last a few seconds to a few minutes, bushfires are “generally slower moving but have a higher heat output.” Such fires are common in Australia due to the country’s natural ecosystems; many of Australia’s native plants “are very fire prone and very combustible.”

    ​Although fires are common in Australia, this year’s blazes have been particularly intense, with more people than usual showing up at hospitals and medical centers due to breathing issues, according to government health officials, AFP reported.

    Related:

    Photo: Thick Smoke From Australia Wildfires Engulfs Sydney
    California Utilities Commission to Investigate Safety Power Shut-Offs Amid Wildfires
    Climate Change, Widespread Construction Play ‘Significant Role’ in Amplifying Wildfires
    Utility Company Set to Leave 1.5 Million Without Power in California Amid Wildfires
    Photos: At Least 100 Houses Destroyed, 2 Killed and Dozens Injured in Raging Wildfires in Australia
    Tags:
    fire, Australia, Sydney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse