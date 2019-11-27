Register
02:45 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Science is Screaming’: UN Climate Report Warns of 3.2-Degree Temp Spike by Century’s End

    © AFP 2019 / Torsten Blackwood
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105549/63/1055496317.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/201911271077412118-science-is-screaming-un-climate-report-warns-of-32-degree-temp-spike-by-centurys-end/

    A new United Nations report released Tuesday has warned that global temperatures could rise by as much as 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, even if all commitments under the 2015 Paris Accord are met.

    The report by the UN Environmental Program (UNEP) also reveals that greenhouse gas emissions must fall by around 7.6% annually on average until 2030 to prevent global temperatures from spiking by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by that year.

    "It is evident that incremental changes will not be enough and there is a need for rapid and transformational action," the report warns. "By necessity, this will see profound change in how energy, food and other material-intensive services are demanded and provided by governments, businesses and markets."

    The report also notes that G20 nations are responsible for 78% of all greenhouse gas emissions. However, several G20 countries, including Canada, Indonesia, South Korea, South Africa and the US, are projected to miss the emission reduction targets they had set for 2020.

    The US in November also officially notified the UN it was exiting the Paris climate agreement. The Trump administration first announced that it was planning on withdrawing from the climate change pact in 2017, claiming that the deal undermines America’s economy and job growth and would result in declines in coal mining and other industries related to natural resources.

    Inger Andersen, UNEP’s executive director, warned in a statement Tuesday that countries cannot wait until the end of 2020 to take action against climate change.

    “They – and every city, region, business and individual – need to act now,” he said, also calling for “major transformation of economies and societies.”

    "We need to catch up on the years in which we procrastinated," Andersen said. "If we don't do this, the 1.5-degree C goal will be out of reach before 2030."

    May Boeve, chief executive of environmental organization 350.org, commented on the report Tuesday, stating that “the science is screaming."

    "To world leaders we say: it is time to stop the expansion of the fossil fuel industry immediately," Boeve said in a statement. "Not a single new mine can be dug, not another pipeline built, not one more well dropped into the ocean. And we have to get to work immediately transitioning to sustainable renewable energy powered energy systems.”

    The UN report comes just one day after the World Meteorological Organization said that “globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached 407.8 parts per million in 2018, up from 405.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2017,” the highest mark yet recorded. The increase in average carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere suggests that the Earth is warming at a rapid rate.

    Furthermore, the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate, released in October by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, revealed that the oceans are getting warmer and more acidic due to increased absorption of carbon dioxide, and their concentration of oxygen is lowering.

    Related:

    Video: The Alps’ Aletsch Glacier Could Vanish by 2100 Due to Global Warming
    Bahamians Fear Poor Recovery From Dorian’s ‘Horrific’ Global Warming-Fueled Destruction
    Global Warming: World’s Largest Penguin Species in Antarctic ‘Breeding Failure’
    15 Years of Satellite Data Confirm Recent Global Warming Stats
    Has Global Warming Increased Global Inequality?
    Tags:
    greenhouse gas, report, United Nations, climate change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse