Register
01:05 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man shops for vegetables in a shop in Berlin (File)

    Plant-Based Diets, Population Control Among Climate Change Fixes Backed by 11,000 Scientists

    © AFP 2019 / TOBIAS KLEINSCHMIDT / DPA
    Environment
    Get short URL
    222
    Subscribe

    Thousands of scientists from around the world have joined together to issue a global announcement saying that while the Earth is facing an urgent climate crisis, it could be alleviated if fewer people planned to procreate.

    In an effort to carry out their moral obligation to “tell it like it is,” a total of 11,258 scientists from 153 countries issued a joint report on Tuesday which sounded the alarm on the Earth’s climate emergency and listed a number of methods by which those around the world can combat the growing epidemic.

    “We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency,” the scientists' Tuesday release in the Oxford University-published journal BioScience reads.

    The report proceeded to mince no words about the primary culprits for the problem.

    “The climate crisis is closely linked to excessive consumption of the wealthy lifestyle,” the article noted. “The most affluent countries are mainly responsible for the historical [Greenhouse Gas (GHG)] emissions and generally have the greatest per capita emissions.”

    While 24 countries and the European Union account for 91.8% of all CO2 emissions from fossil fuel consumption, the top three contributors are China, the US and the EU, contributing 28.4%, 15.5% and 10.4% to the emission total, respectively.

    As for across-the-board issues, the scientists claim the most “profoundly troubling signs from human activities” include a sustained increase in both human and livestock populations, the level of meat production per capita, global tree loss, the consumption of fossil fuels and the number of air passengers.

    Though the report lays out the usual ways to combat climate change such as developing renewable, clean energy sources, reducing methane emissions and increasing efforts to protect the oceans and coral reefs, it also offers solutions that are not likely to go over well with most modern-day people: population control and plant-based diets.

    Scientists who signed off on the report are encouraging people around the world to abandon beef and other meats and begin “eating mostly plant-based foods while reducing the global consumption of animal products.” Not only do the experts claim that this will boost human health and turn grazing land into cropland, but the change in diet would also decrease GHG pollutants such as methane.

    According to a 2018 study conducted by the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and NGO Grain, the five leading meat and dairy corporations contributed more GHGs annually than major oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil, Shell and BP.

    While letting go of meat is a difficult request, decreasing the rate in which the Earth’s population grows may be an even tougher task.

    “Still increasing by roughly 80 million people per year, or more than 200,000 per day … the world population must be stabilized — and, ideally, gradually reduced — within a framework that ensures social integrity,” the scientists asserted.

    Just like there are secondary benefits to switching to a plant-based diet in the name of combating climate change, the experts say there are “proven and effective policies” that countries can put into place to not only lower GHG emissions and curtail loss of biodiversity, but also shrink the gender inequality gap through family-planning services that would establish “primary and secondary education as a global norm for all.”

    Despite likely opposition to come against the latest report, the options laid out provide a different take than previous climate reports from groups such as the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change by offering concrete solutions to the world’s problems - which critics claimed climate activist Greta Thunberg’s efforts also lacked.

    Related:

    Climate Change May Kill Off California’s Famous Joshua Trees By 2100
    Iceland Holds Funeral After Losing Okjokull Glacier to Climate Change (Photos)
    DNC’s Calculated Debate Requirements Suppress Climate Change, Political Nuance
    Climate Change Threatening Oceans, ‘Rapidly’ Destroying Ecosystems - UN Report
    Climate Change, Widespread Construction Play ‘Significant Role’ in Amplifying Wildfires
    Tags:
    population control, Meat, vegan, Methane, greenhouse gas, Earth, 2015 Paris Agreement, environment, global warming, climate change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse