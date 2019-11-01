Register
23:34 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A plane drops fire retardant on the Maria Fire in the early morning in Santa Paula

    Videos: Raging Maria Fire in Southern California Torches 8,000 Acres Overnight

    © REUTERS/ Daniel Dreifuss.
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    At least 7,500 people were ordered to evacuate Thursday in the Los Angeles, California, area Thursday after a new blaze, the Maria Fire, broke out and spread across more than 8,000 acres.

    Authorities announced Thursday night that at least 1,800 structures were affected by the wildfire. Firefighting efforts were impeded by what appeared to be a civilian drone. By Friday morning, the fire was “completely uncontained,” NPR reported.

    ​"Earlier this evening, our firefighting aerial efforts were hampered by someone flying an unmanned aerial system in the area," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a press briefing Friday. "This created quite a dangerous situation. Not only is it illegal, but it hampers our firefighting efforts."

    ​Several school districts in the area canceled classes Friday due the Maria Fire. A smaller fire, dubbed Easy, also broke out Wednesday in Ventura County and has burned down at least 1,800 acres. However, authorities say that the Easy Fire is about 80% contained.

    ​Local residents shared shocking photos and videos of the fire on their social media accounts. The fire is expected to destroy millions of dollars worth of avocados, oranges and lemons, authorities announced Friday. Ventura County is one of the region’s main agricultural producers.

    ​"We are actively engaged in structure protection as well as protecting the agricultural assets there with avocados and citrus orchards that have significant values," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told reporters Thursday night, NBC News reported.

    ​Firefighters have also been scrambling to contain the Kincade Fire in Northern California that broke out last week. It has burned down at least 77,000 acres and obliterated around 350 structures, ABC News reported. The blaze is about 65% contained but is not expected to be fully contained until the end of this week. 

    ​The Tick Fire in Southern California destroyed at least 29 structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety; however, the blaze has since been contained by officials. Tick Fire-related evacuation orders were lifted early Thursday.

    ​On October 27, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across all of California. 

    “We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” Newsom said in a press release last week.

    Related:

    Climate Change, Widespread Construction Play ‘Significant Role’ in Amplifying Wildfires
    Some 50,000 Evacuated Over Wildfires Near Los Angeles
    Millions of Californians Face Power Outages Amid Wildfires
    California Utilities Commission to Investigate Safety Power Shut-Offs Amid Wildfires
    Utility Company Set to Leave 1.5 Million Without Power in California Amid Wildfires
    Tags:
    climate change, Evacuation, California, fire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse