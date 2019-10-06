Expedition 61 Astronauts Venture Outside the ISS for Spacewalk - Video

This year is on course to break the record when it comes to the number spacewalks outside the International Space Station. Four more spacewalks are expected this month, including an all-female one slated for 21 October.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan are embarking on their first spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Sunday, 6 October.

They are expected to set up new lithium-ion batteries that were delivered last week on board Japan's HTV-8 cargo aircraft.

Koch has spent 200 days in the space station; she arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in March and is slated to undertake the first all-female spacewalk with astronaut Jessica Meir on 21 October.

Andrew Morgan had his first spacewalk in August, alongside his colleague Nick Hague.

