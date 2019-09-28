‘New Supermoon’ Illuminates the Night Sky - Photos, Video

The supermoon starts fading from the night sky and will become entirely invisible from Earth at 18:26 GMT.
The new moon distance on 28 September is 222,596 miles or 358,233 kilometres.
A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with the perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#Tbt - The 'SuperMoon' that made the echo! #supermoon #liverpoolechoarena #liverpoolecho #igersmersey
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What's your favorite way to view the full moon?? - - - - - #sturgeonmoon #fullmoon #perigee #fullsturgeonmoon #moon #supermoon #supermoon2019 #NikonUSA #theamericansouthwest #foreveronvacation #arizonacolle #flow397 #awesomeearthpix #westcoast_exposures #splendid_earth #tnhusa #fantastic_universe #landscape_lover #visualvibe #travelstoked #weroamarizona #instagramaz #aerialyoga #exploremore #kofa #BMPCC6K
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
This morning's Moon eclipse. This was all I got to see as the sun came up and the moon disappeared behind the horizon.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Moonlight shadow in Sydney, Australia. 🌕🇦🇺 How beautiful is this? 😍 Comment “moon” in your language! 💬 Tag a friend - Like - Save 👉 Follow @primetraveler Photo by @seasaltphotography #moon #australia #supermoon #moonlovers #themoon #lunar #nightsky #astrophotography #fullmoon #moonrise #reflection #reflections #nature_good #sydney #sydneyaustralia #nightphotography #nightphoto #visitsydney #ilovesydney #artofvisuals #sea #travelaustralia #visitaustralia #exploreaustralia #discoveraustralia
All comments
Show new comments (0)