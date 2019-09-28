‘New Supermoon’ Illuminates the Night Sky - Photos, Video

Three new moons fell on 1 and 30 August, and on then on 28 September, all of them were considered supermoons because of their relative proximity to Earth.

The supermoon starts fading from the night sky and will become entirely invisible from Earth at 18:26 GMT.

The new moon distance on 28 September is 222,596 miles or 358,233 kilometres.

A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with the perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth.