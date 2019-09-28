The supermoon starts fading from the night sky and will become entirely invisible from Earth at 18:26 GMT.
The new moon distance on 28 September is 222,596 miles or 358,233 kilometres.
A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with the perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth.
