Register
02:19 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bird

    ‘Massive Reduction’: US, Canada Have Lost 3 Billion Birds Since 1970, Study Finds

    CC BY 2.0 / Michael R Perry / Galapagos Islands
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Almost 3 billion wild birds in the US and Canada have disappeared since the 1970s, an indication of a potential global biodiversity crisis, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Science.

    The study, which was carried out by scientists at seven research institutions in the US and Canada, found that the total population of more than 300 bird species in the US and Canada has declined by almost 29% over the past 50 years. With birds being a vital part of the food chain and the world’s ecosystem, a decrease in their abundance suggests that the Earth’s ecosystem is in trouble. 

    “Multiple, independent lines of evidence show a massive reduction in the abundance of birds,” said Ken Rosenberg, the study’s lead author and a senior scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and American Bird Conservancy, according to the New York Post. “We expected to see continuing declines of threatened species. But for the first time, the results also showed pervasive losses among common birds across all habitats, including backyard birds.”

    Grassland birds, in particular, have experienced a 53% reduction in population, while shorebirds have lost more than a third of their population. 

    “These data are consistent with what we’re seeing elsewhere with other taxa showing massive declines, including insects and amphibians,” coauthor Peter Marra, director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative at Georgetown University, is quoted as saying by USA Today.  “It’s imperative to address immediate and ongoing threats, both because the domino effects can lead to the decay of ecosystems that humans depend on for our own health and livelihoods — and because people all over the world cherish birds in their own right. Can you imagine a world without birdsong?”

    Although the study did not evaluate the reasons behind the population changes, it did note that the declines in the US and Canada correspond to a reduction in birds in other parts of the world and may therefore be related to habitat degradation and urbanization. 

    On a positive note, there are steps that can be taken to prevent additional bird population declines, according to the researchers. Keeping cats indoors, avoiding the use of pesticides and installing screens on windows to prevent birds from flying into buildings are all examples of measures that can conserve bird populations. In addition, policy decisions can be made to fund bird conservation programs.

    Related:

    Canadian Boeing Shoots Hellish Fire From Engine After Ramming Into Wild Birds - Video
    Annoyed Dutch Cats Repeatedly Chirp at Invading Bird
    For the Birds: Adorable Cat Hugs and Licks a Friendly Duck
    Angry Birds: Indian Villager Claims Crows Have Attacked Him for 3 Years to Avenge Chick’s Death
    Tags:
    Canada, US, study, bird
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse