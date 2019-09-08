Over 375,000 Canadians Face Power Outage as Dorian Hurricane Hits Atlantic Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 375,000 Canadians living in the province of Nova Scotia have been left without electricity on Saturday evening after the Dorian hurricane made a landfall on Canada's Atlantic coast, media reported.

According to the Canadian Global News media outlet, more than 64,000 households and businesses have been affected by the hurricane. Most of them are located in southern parts of the province.

No reports about injuries or deaths have been received so far.

Dorian has made a long way before reaching Canada as Category 2 storm.

On Friday, over 400,000 people faced power outages in the United States after the storm hit the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Last week, it hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses and killing at least 43 people. Around 70,000 people are currently in need of assistance.