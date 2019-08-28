Evacuations in German Town as Extremely Venomous Cobra Flees Owners - Reports

The cobra on the loose, whose scientific name is Naja Kaouthia, is originally from Asia and its extremely venomous bite can paralyze or even be fatal to humans.

A cobra that escaped on 25 August is still on the loose and has been sowing fear in Herne, a city in western Germany for several days, Der Spiegel reported.

Despite the intense searches, the snake, a particularly venomous monocled cobra, has still not been spotted, local authorities said as quoted by Der Spiegel.

Police have reportedly evacuated apartments in the building where the cobra lived and four other buildings in the neighbourhood and asked people to close their doors and windows.

​The reptile, whose length could exceed one metre, escaped on 25 August from an apartment in Herne, a town with a population about 150,000 people in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to reports, when police searched the houses, they found and took away about twenty other snakes from the apartment of the cobra's owner.