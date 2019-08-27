Register
22:28 GMT +327 August 2019
    Volunteers remove a tree blocking a road after Tropical Storm Dorian passed overnight in Brighton St. George

    Video: Caribbean Islands, Southern US Preparing for Possible Hurricane Dorian Arrival

    © REUTERS/ Nigel R Browne
    Environment
    Tropical Storm Dorian is currently moving toward the Eastern Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia at 13 mph and may affect Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and possibly Florida later this week.

    As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had sustained winds of 50 mph, and it’s forecast to be near hurricane strength over the next 48 hours as it moves closer to Puerto Rico. Dorian has already caused power outages in St. Lucia and Barbados.

    ​According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are currently in effect for mainland Puerto Rico. 

    Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for Martinique and parts of the Dominican Republic from the towns Isla Soana to Samana. The storm may cause flash floods in the Windward islands in the Caribbean sea. While Caribbean islands could get six inches of rain, Puerto Rico and the Dominan Republic can expect to receive between four and eight inches, and the US Virgin Islands between one and four inches, according to forecasters.

    ​“The threat of winds and heavy rains later this week into this weekend in the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Florida is increasing,” the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a Tuesday advisory. “Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.”

    “On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday,” the NHC added. Hispaniola is an island in the Caribbean archipelago known as the Greater Antilles.

    ​Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency Monday, also revealing a list of equipment that public agencies have purchased to deal with inclement weather conditions since Category 4 Hurricane Maria unleashed its wrath on the island in September 2017, leaving half the US territory without power even months after the storm.

    ​"I want everyone to feel calm," Vázquez said Monday. "Agency directors have prepared for the last two years. The experience of Maria has been a great lesson for everyone,” she added, also noting that 360 shelters have been set up around the island. 

    ​The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already sent supplies to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands ahead of the storm.

