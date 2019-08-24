French Transportation, Shipping Company CMA CGM Says Will Not Use Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France’s CMA CGM, one of the world’s biggest container transportation and shipping companies, said that it had decided to refrain from using the Arctic passages, including the Northern Sea Route, over environmental concerns.

The French firm, which owns some 14 percent of the world’s container fleet, said that it would use none of the Arctic passages that are becoming available for use due to melting ice.

“CMA CGM made a decisive decision in favour of protecting the environment and global biodiversity, despite the great competitive advantage, provided for sea companies by this route [Northern Sea Route],” the French company said in a statement, as quoted by the Figaro newspaper.

The Northern Sea Route is Russia's main Arctic shipping path and the shortest maritime passage between the Far East and the European part of the country. In June, Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk – the biggest container transportation and shipping company – said that the firm was studying an opportunity to use the route.