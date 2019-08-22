Titanic's Wreckage Rapidly Decaying, New Video Shows

The sinking of the Titanic is one of the world's worst cruise ship disasters in history. The tragedy claimed the lives of 1,500 people.

New images of the Titanic wreckage have been released by the Atlantic Productions company. The photos of the sunken ship, the first in 14 years, reveal how quickly the wreckage has been deteriorating.

The video was made using high-powered and specially adapted cameras at a depth of 12,500 feet. It will now be used as part of a documentary and will also help scientists make predictions concerning the further deterioration of the shipwreck, a statement by Atlantic Productions says.

According to expedition scientist Clare Fitzsimmons of Newcastle University, the ship has decayed badly due to the "immense amount of life at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean."

The Titanic was on its way from Southhampton, England, to New York City when it sank on 15 April 1912 off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The death toll from the accident was 1,500 while 705 survived.