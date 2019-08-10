Watch Towering Tornado Sweep Accross Mexican Town

Citizens of Fresnillo were surprised to see a giant tornado sweeping across the Mexican town, sharing online photos and videos of the large twister. The towering tornado reportedly formed on 6 August at about 1:00 p.m. local time and (18:00 GMT) grew stronger, gathering debris from the ground, but didn't caused any damage, according to the local authorities.
Video tomado por nuestro informante Luis Navarro del #tornado no-supercelda (#landspout) en #Zacatecas el día de hoy. pic.twitter.com/2Yw7knmPCg— Tornados México 🌪️ (@TornadosMexico) August 7, 2019
The reports say the tornado reached speeds ranging from 37 mph to 72 mph, travelled across rural area and disintegrated in the mountains of the Piedras.
Crédito Video: Angie Zavala pic.twitter.com/8qHRNYDCH7— Proteccion Civil Zac (@PCivilZac) August 6, 2019
