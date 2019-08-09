Register
02:32 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, a car drives along the road at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California's Mojave Desert. National parks across the United States are scrambling to clean up and repair damage that visitors and storms caused during the recent government shutdown while bracing for the possibility of another closure ahead of the busy Presidents Day weekend later this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

    Climate Change May Kill Off California’s Famous Joshua Trees By 2100

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The Joshua tree, a plant native to the southwestern US, namely California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada, may be completely extinct by the end of the century due to climate change, a recent study carried out by the University of California Riverside’s Center for Conservation Biology reveals.

    In the study, researchers obtained data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of the United Nations, to evaluate the effects of global warming on the namesake plants of the Joshua Tree National Park in southern California. 

    Using statistical models and field measurements to forecast emissions scenarios, researchers determined that Joshua trees, a species of the agave family, would be almost completely eliminated by the end of the century in the “business-as-usual” scenario, where no actions are taken to curb climate change. Under an optimistic scenario involving “high and moderate mitigation,” the trees’ distribution would still decrease by around 80% by 2100.

    “We have a range of scenarios,” Lynn Sweet, a UC Riverside plant ecologist and the lead author of the study, told the Los Angeles Times. “If there’s global action on climate change, we might preserve [the] habitat. And if not, we might see it disappear.” 

    In fact, by the end of the century, “it could look like a forest of dead trees and no new trees,” Sweet noted, or “it could look like just a few trees hanging on. We’re not really sure.”

    The study concludes that regional and global strategies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions are imperative, including measures to sustain refugia, areas that support populations of species that were formerly more widespread. 

    “This also underscores the need to protect areas predicted to support refugia from multiple management threats. Rather than an ominous prediction of extinction,

    climate refugia provide land stewards with targets for focusing protective management, giving desert biodiversity places to weather the future,” the study’s abstract concludes.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Takes Private Jet to Attend Google Climate Change Summit – Reports
    Researchers Slam Non-Peer-Reviewed Study That Claimed No Solid Evidence for Man-Made Climate Change
    ‘Global Catastrophes’: Nuclear Power is More Liability Than Asset in Climate Change Fight
    Activists Block Amazon Headquarters in Paris, Call for Action on Climate Change (Video)
    Professor Says Climate Change May Lead to ‘Extreme Natural Events’ in Siberia
    Tags:
    climate change, global warming, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse