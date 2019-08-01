Register
23:38 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Spotted Lake near Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada

    500-Million-Year-Old ‘Killing Machine’ Discovered in Canada

    © Wikipedia / Mykola Swarnyk
    Environment
    Get short URL
    32311

    The fossils of a creature that preyed on insects, crabs and spiders during the Cambrian Period have rake-like claws, a circular mouth and a giant head. It resembles Han Solo’s spaceship Millennium from the "Star Wars" franchise, after which the newly discovered animal was named.

    A research team from the Royal Ontario Museum and University of Toronto has discovered a new species of ancient predators while studying fossils from the 506-million-year-old Burgess Shale, located in Yoho and Kootenay National Park in British Columbia. They announced their findings, which could shed light on the origins of crabs and insects, in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

    The newly-discovered ancient animal was named Cambroraster falcatus after Han Solo’s spaceship, due to the carapace on the creature’s head, and reached the size of a human foot, which was quite impressive for the Cambrian Period.

    "Its size would have been even more impressive at the time it was alive, as most animals living during the Cambrian Period were smaller than your little finger”, graduate student Joe Moysiuk who led the study at the University of Toronto, said, as cited by Phys.org.

    According to him, the creature was a distant relative to the scariest predator of that time Anomalocaris, dubbed the Cambrian T-Rex, which was as large as one metre.

    The Cambroraster falcatus had a circular tooth-lined mouth, which is the namesake of the group Radiodonta, both predators belonged to. The group, which has long been extinct, is considered to be a “relative” of animals with an exoskeleton, such as insects. Apart from the carapace on its head, resembling the one modern crabs possess, and pineapple-shaped-mouth, the “grandpa crab” had rake-like claws for hunting.

    "We think Cambroraster may have used these claws to sift through sediment, trapping buried prey in the net-like array of hooked spines”, Moysiuk's supervisor Jean-Bernard Caron said, also noting that the “sheer abundance of this animal is extraordinary”.

    He pointed out that the researchers have found hundreds of specimens over the past several summers. A lot of fossils were well-preserved, which allowed them to reconstruct the creatures with unprecedented precision.

    "The radiodont fossil record is very sparse; typically, we only find scattered bits and pieces. The large number of parts and unusually complete fossils preserved at the same place are a real coup, as they help us to better understand what these animals looked like and how they lived”, Caron explained to Phys.org.

    Related:

    Ancient Hallucigenia Creature Rears Its Head After 500 Mln Years
    Half-a-Billion-Year-Old Legged Worm Gave Standing Ovations for Food (VIDEO)
    Geologists Reveal Half-a-Billion-Year-Old Worm ‘Superhighway’ in Mountains
    Tags:
    research, fossils, paleontologists, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse