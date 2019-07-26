Register
01:20 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Harrison Duran, a fifth-year biology student, discovered a Triceratops skull during a paleontology dig in North Dakota

    US Student Discovers 65 Million-Year-Old Triceratops Skull in North Dakota (Photo)

    © UC-Merced, Fossil Excavators
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 32

    A paleontology dig proved to be a major success for an undergrad college student after he uncovered the partial skull of a Triceratops that roamed during the Cretaceous period, the longest portion of the Mesozoic Era.

    Harrison Duran, a biology student at the University of California, Merced (UC Merced), unearthed the find of a lifetime while accompanying Mayville State University professor and professional excavator Michael Kjelland on a two-week dig in North Dakota’s Badlands last month.

    In just the fourth day of the paleontology dig, the fifth-year student, with a concentration in evolutionary biology, uncovered a portion of a skull belonging to a 65 million-year-old Triceratops.

    “I can’t quite express my excitement in that moment when we uncovered the skull,” Duran said in a press release published by UC-Merced. “I’ve been obsessed with dinosaurs since I was a kid, so it was a pretty big deal.”

    Though Duran and Kjelland were quick to identify what they had stumbled upon, it would take them about a week to fully unearth the find. After recovering the fragile bones from the ground the team is said to have used a “specialized glue” to stabilize the skull before applying an accelerant to bond the find.

    The duo named the prehistoric discovery “Alice,” after the owner of the land they were operating on.

    Prior to and after Alice’s uncovering, Kjelland and Duran also found fossilized tree leaves and wood, which helps them further understand the environment of the Cretaceous period, which began approximately 145 million years ago and is the last and longest period of the Mesozoic Era.

    “My vision is to have Alice rotate locations,” Kjelland said in the UC-Merced release. “The goal is to use this find as an educational opportunity, not just reserve Alice in a private collection somewhere so only a handful of people can see her.”

    Duran, also wanting others to witness Alice’s wonder, hopes part of her tour will include the UC-Merced campus.

    Alice has since been coated in plaster and wrapped in a memory foam mattress as she awaits delivery to Kjelland’s lab.

    Michael Kjelland poses with Alice after she has been treated with foil and plaster for protection.
    © UC-Merced, Fossil Excavators
    Michael Kjelland poses with "Alice" after she has been treated with foil and plaster for protection.

    “There have been people in the past who have stolen dinosaur bones,” Kjelland told the school, explaining the reasoning behind his lab’s undisclosed location.

    In April, Sputnik reported on a similar prehistoric uncovering on a farm in Seymour, Indiana. Sewage workers stumbled upon the bones of a mastodon, a massive 9-foot tall, tusk-bearing mammal that went extinct some 10,000 years ago.

    According to local outlet IndyStar, the find has been on display at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis since late April. Unlike Alice, the mastodon bones will more-than-likely remain a fixture in the museum.

    Related:

    Baby T-Rex Fossil Goes on eBay for $2.95M, Sparks Palaeontologists' Outrage
    Nessie's Cousin? Scientists Find 15-Tonne 'Sea Monster' Fossil in the Antarctic
    Fossilized Mastodon Bones Unearthed on US Farm (PHOTO)
    'T-Rex of the Deep' Gets Discovered by Miners in Canada
    Cyborgs Will Rule Earth by End of the Century, But Won’t Destroy All Humans - Scientist
    Tags:
    dinosaurs, museum, college, dig, archaeology, paleontologists, prehistoric animal, prehistoric, fossils, fossils, fossils
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse