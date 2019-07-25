Register
11:19 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pink Salmon

    Norway Battling 'Russian Invasion' of Salmon, Fishermen Urged to Kill 'Occupiers'

    CC BY 2.0 / Bering Land Bridge National Preserve
    Environment
    Get short URL
    110

    While the the mythical “Russian invasion”, widely debated by the Scandinavian press and politicians alike, has yet to materialise, Norway is already seriously fighting invaders from the East in its waters.

    Norway is facing an invasion of humpback salmon, informally known as “Russian salmon”, Norwegian researchers have warned. According to them, the intrusion is gaining momentum, and Norway is yet to see the worst of it.

    “This year we fear that there will be more Russian salmon than local fish in many rivers, especially in the north”, freshwater biologist Rune Muladal and general manager of the company Naturtjenster i Nord told the daily newspaper Dagbladet.

    According to locals and researchers alike, the much-dreaded “invasion” may turn into a prolonged “occupation”.

    “They are invading the rivers up here. This morning I was out and took around 20 'Russians'”, Øystein Hansen from Kirkenes told Dagbladet. The country's northernmost Finnmark County has been described as the “front line”.

    Elevated populations of the humpback salmon, which is the invader's official name, first baffled Norwegian researchers in 2017. This year, the “Russians” are coming in record numbers. The experts already fear another offensive in 2021, due to the salmon's two-year circle.

    “In 2017, we were unsure whether it was just a fluke. Now we have two seasons in succession and we can already say that we will probably witness something similar in the future”, Henrik Berntsen, a researcher at he Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA), told Dagbladet.

    Whether the 2017 “humpback onslaught” has had an actual impact on local fish, such as the Altantic salmon and sea trout, Bernsen cannot say for sure. In theory, though, the “Russians” may outperform local fish. Hence they are “blacklisted” as an invasive alien species.

    Eva Thorstad, NINA researcher and professor at the University of Tromsø, described “Russian salmon” as a risk to Norwegian biodiversity, urging the local fishermen to “eradicate” them. In Karpelva, Finnmark County, fishing traps against the invader were already set up by volunteers.

    According to Berntsen, the “Russian fish occupation” may still be prevented, as the invaders have not yet begun to spawn. Spawning usually takes place from the beginning to mid-August.

    Regardless of the efforts, the humpback salmon will still haunt Norway, especially its northern part, researchers predict.

    “In the worst case, alleviating the symptoms is the only thing we can do on the Norwegian side. Although we can prevent the salmon from spawning in Norwegian rivers, they will still coming to Norway from large rivers in northwestern Russia, where the humpback grows in huge quantities”, Berntsen said.

    The humpback salmon (also known as the pink salmon) originates from the Pacific Ocean, but was released in the White Sea and Kola Peninsula by the Soviet Union from the 1950s onwards. It derives its name from a characteristic bump that males grow in adult age. It averages 2.2 kilograms in weight and is a valuable commercial fish.

    Related:

    Fishy Business: Norway Doctors Scientific Data to Boost Salmon Exports
    Salmon Says: Norway Sweeps Criticism of China Under Rug to Boost Trade
    Tags:
    alleged "Russian threat", salmon, White Sea, Barents Sea, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse