Register
03:26 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cars are seen in flood waters on Clara Barton Parkway near Washington, U.S., July 8, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media

    Chronic High Tide Flooding on US Coasts Predicted to Get Much Worse - NOAA

    Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 90

    A new annual report from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns that the recent increase in “nuisance” flooding in coastal areas is expected to continue in coming years as relative sea levels rise.

    NOAA’s Wednesday report, “2018 State of US High Tide Flooding with a 2019 Outlook,” revealed that high tide or “nuisance” flooding (HTF), defined as “flooding which causes public inconvenience” such as road closures and infrastructure damage, is expected to not only continue in the foreseeable future, but increase.

    “Annual flood records are expected to be broken again next year and for years and decades to come from [relative sea level] rise,” the report’s executive summary reads.

    High tide flooding, sometimes referred to as nuisance flooding, is flooding that leads to public inconveniences such as road closures. It is increasingly common as coastal sea levels rise.
    © NOAA
    High tide flooding, sometimes referred to as "nuisance" flooding, is flooding that leads to public inconveniences such as road closures. It is increasingly common as coastal sea levels rise.

    While the national median HTF frequency is currently five days annually, that number is expected to increase to anywhere between seven and 15 days by 2030.

    Dr. William Sweet, an oceanographer for NOAA’s Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services and lead author of the report, noted that in the US, the Southeast region has seen the largest HTF frequency increase – by approximately 190% since 2000. The Northeast is not far behind, registering an estimated 140% increase in HTF frequency.

    “Once communities realize they are susceptible to high tide flooding, they need to begin to address the impacts, which can become chronic rather quickly,” Sweet stressed in a Wednesday press release. “Communities find themselves not knowing what to expect next year and the decades to come, which makes planning difficult. Our high tide projections can play a vital role in helping them plan mitigation and other remedies.”

    NOAA also announced in a separate Tuesday release that the US has endured a record-breaking 12 month period of precipitation, averaging 37.86 inches from July 2018 through June 2019 - 7.9 inches above the average for a year-long period.

    This week alone, the US Gulf Coast and the Washington, DC, metropolitan area were both slammed with severe downpours and flash flooding that took a toll on local residents and infrastructure in DC and New Orleans specifically.

    With New Orleans itself sitting below sea level, this predicted increase in flooding in the years to come further emphasizes the need to take a closer look at the city’s drainage system and examine whether relocation might be necessary for the sake of public safety.

    Related:

    Lightning or Artillery Strike? Deadly Greece Storm Produces Deafening Thunderbolt
    Another Wall Collapse Kills At Least 6 in Mumbai-Pune Region as Heavy Rains Hit India - Report
    Netizens Hail Indian Cop Saving Drowning Canine in Flooded Mumbai (Video)
    At Least 63,000 People Affected by Floods in Northeastern India - Reports
    Flash Flood Emergency Declared as Massive Torrents of Water, Waterspout Rock New Orleans (Videos)
    Tags:
    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NOAA, rainfall, flash floods, Washington DC, Washington DC, flooding, threat of flooding, US flooding, flooding, climate change, climate, climate, Louisiana, New Orleans, New Orleans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse