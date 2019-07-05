Netizens Share California Earthquake Aftermath Photos, Video

Southern Californians took to Twitter to share their experience of an earthquake that shook the region Thursday. The earthquake is said to be the strongest in two decades.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit California some 270 km northwest of Los Angeles on Thursday. According to a CNN report, this was the strongest earthquake in the area since 1999. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firemen reported that “two dozen incidents” occurred in the city of Ridgecrest, California, ranging from structure fires to medical assistance calls, according to CNN.

El #terremoto más fuerte que sacudió el sur de #California en los últimos 20 años dejó daños materiales y se sintió desde #LasVegas hasta el Condado de Orange, informó el Servicio Geológico de #EstadosUnidos

➡️https://t.co/Zu1eSZI813 pic.twitter.com/5itmLCWN9c — Prensa Latina (@PrensaLatina_cu) 4 июля 2019 г.

​According to photos and video published by witnesses on social media, the quake resulted in some damage to roads, including loose rocks and cracks in the pavement.

Pictures my mom took while working out in ridgecrest... pic.twitter.com/aLRBwMB2jm — Em💞 (@Emily31377) 4 июля 2019 г.

​Numerous photos show merchandise scattered on the floor of local shops and some major spillage of drinks.

BREAKING: Damage reported in Ridgecrest, California after 6.4 magnitude earthquake - reports that fire department is overloaded with calls. pic.twitter.com/YKTV1yuP7r — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) 4 июля 2019 г.

​Some videos show waves forming in a swimming pool as the ground shakes.

Earthquake centered near Ridgecrest 6.4. Felt in Bakersfield. Water splashes out of our pool. pic.twitter.com/Y11ExsgOWy — Henry Barrios (@hbarriosphoto) 4 июля 2019 г.

​​The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement in the wake of the incident, asking people not to call 911 unless “serious injuries” were sustained. The Los Angeles Airport did not interrupt operations.