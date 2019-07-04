Register
00:47 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 25, 2019 photo, Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. Federal officials raised the alert level for Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The U.S. Geological Survey changed the level from normal to advisory after observing a slight increase in earthquakes and ground swelling over the past several months. Officials say the increased alert level does not mean an eruption is imminent. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

    Increased Quakes Force Officials to Raise Alert Level for World’s Largest Active Volcano

    © AP Photo/ Caleb Jones
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been hit by at least 50 earthquakes since October of last year, causing the US Geological Survey to increase the alert level for the world’s largest active volcano from “normal” to “advisory.”

    “For the past several months, earthquake and ground deformation rates at Mauna Loa Volcano have exceeded long term background levels. An eruption is not imminent and current rates are not cause for alarm. However, they do indicate changes in the shallow magma storage system at Mauna Loa,” the Hawaii Volcano Observatory wrote in a Tuesday press release.

    “As has happened before, it is possible that current low-level unrest will continue and vary in intensity for many months, or even years without an eruption,” the observatory said. “It is also possible that the current unrest is an early precursor to an eventual eruption. At this time, we cannot determine which of these possibilities is more likely,” the release adds.

    Under the observatory’s color-coded alert chart, the volcano is currently at the “yellow” level, which refers to a “background, non-eruptive state.” The lowest alert level is green, followed by yellow, orange and red. Red means that an eruption is expected in the near future.

    According to Janet Babb, a geologist and spokesperson for the USGS, alert level changes are considered carefully before being undertaken.

    “A lot of discussion goes into it because it has ramifications,” Babb said, according to multiple reports.

    Last year, the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted, prompting the evacuation of around 10,000 people. As a result, US President Donald Trump decreed federal funding for Hawaii, providing both state and local authorities with assistance in recovery efforts in areas affected by the eruption.

    “If you look at the long-term eruptive history of both volcanoes, when one volcano in the past was active, it seems like the other volcano was quiet,” USGS volcanologist and geologist Frank Trusdell said, referring to Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

    However, “it is not as if Kilauea is stealing Mauna Loa’s volume,” he added. “It has more to do with the interaction and the buttressing of the volcanoes.”

    On Wednesday, a volcano in the popular Italian island of Stromboli off the north coast of Sicily erupted, releasing large amounts of molten lava and ash. One person, believed to be a tourist was reportedly killed.

    Related:

    Horror as Volcano Erupts on Italian Resort Island Causing People to ‘Jump Into Sea’
    Papua New Guinea's Ulawun Volcano Erupts, Spewing 8-Mile-High Column of Ash (Photo, Video)
    WATCH Mexican Popocatepetl Volcano Spew Large Plumes of Smoke Into Sky
    Peru Geophysicists Say Record 100-120 Seismic Events Per Day in Active Volcano of Ubinas
    About 5,000 People in Papua New Guinea Evacuated Due to Eruption of Ulawun Volcano
    Tags:
    volcano, survey, US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse