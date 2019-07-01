Who Lives In Dark Places Under the Sea? Users Try to Identify Monstrous Ocean Dweller

Everyone knows there are billions of bizarre creatures in the deepest part of the ocean – but to see one up close can be a horrific experience.

A photo of a weird ghost-like fish was originally published by Russian sailor and fisherman Roman Fedortsov and later reblogged by Trapman Bermagui. The transparent sea dweller with small horns surprised many users, but in the end, the strange creature was identified.

According to scholars, this is Haplophryne mollis - a species of anglerfish that lives at depths down to about 2,250 metre (7,400 ft).

Some users, however, had their own ideas about the origin of the little monster.

"This is what happens when we have too much plastic in the ocean", a commentator wrote.

"Hybrid species. When patrick star married with mr krab daughter", another user joked. Other answers suggested the creature was "Related to the Alien Face Hugger" or even the "Fukushima devil fish".



