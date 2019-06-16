Major Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand, Tsunami Warning Issued

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 has struck near Kermadec Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Civil defence in New Zealand has issued a tsunami warning after the major earthquake which had hit the Kermadec Islands region in the north.

The US Geological Service reported that the quake struck at 22:55 GMT at the depth of 34.4 kilometres.

The Kermadec Islands, which are located about 800-1000 kilometres northeast of New Zealand's North Island, are uninhabited apart from Raoul Island Station includes a government meteorological and radio station and hostel for Department of Conservation officers as well as volunteers.

An earthquake with 7.2 magnitude is considered to be a major earthquake according to the Richter magnitude scale. Such earthquake can be usually felt across great distances and cause damage to most affected buildings, which can receive severe damage or completely collapse. However, major damage mostly limited to 250 kilometres from epicentre.