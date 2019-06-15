'King of Texas': Alligator Swimming With KNIFE Stuck in Its Head Goes Viral (PHOTO)

According to social media users, the scaly predator can endure the flesh wound, because its blood "contains antibiotic properties, which speed up the healing process", so the alligator might be feeling pretty well, not batting an eye about the blade sticking out of its head.

An alligator from Texas was spotted calmly swimming in a river with a big kitchen knife stuck right in its head. The footage, captured by Erin Weaver was shared on social media on Friday, shocking numerous users.

"I want to get help for this alligator. I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering", she told reporters.

While the predator is definitely not very lucky, there seems to be no grave concerns about its condition, as alligators are very tough and their scales provide great protection from such wounds.

The epic reptile, meanwhile, has become really popular on Twitter, with numerous people posting the story about the alligator.

At the same time, others pointed out that the knife in the predator's head is not a coincidence.

​A Texas wildlife agency also took note of the issue, stating it would begin searching for the alligator next week.