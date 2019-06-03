Register
10:13 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Under underwater restaurant

    Europe's First Underwater Restaurant Swings Doors Open in Norway (PHOTO)

    © Snohetta
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The highlight of the submerged eatery on the southern coast of Norway is a huge 36-square-metre window offering a panoramic view of the Northern Sea and its exotic inhabitants.

    Under, Europe's aptly-named first underwater restaurant, has opened in Lindesnes on the southern tip of Norway.

    There, marine delicacies are served five metres underwater, offering a unique panoramic view of ocean life through a 36-square-metre window dubbed the "sunken periscope" by its designers from the architectural company Snøhetta, known for its celebrated buildings such as the Oslo Opera and the 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York.

    The 26-centimetre-thick plexiglass window is designed to withstand storms, and the entire structure, with its thick concrete walls, is built to resist pressure and shocks from the rugged sea conditions.

    The 34-metre monolith serves up to 40 diners, five nights a week. Customers enter the restaurant onshore through a wood-panelled passage and descend down a long, oak staircase into a dimly lit dining room.

    The restaurant is located on the southern tip of Norway, where the brackish waters from the east meet the salty waters from the Atlantic, resulting in a rich variety of local fish fauna, according to Trond Rafoss, a marine biologist involved in the project.

    The very name of the restaurant is based on a clever play of words. In Norwegian, "Under" means "under" as in being submerged, but also "wonder".

    "It is without a doubt the largest one in the world and the only one in Europe," restaurant owner Stig Ubostad told the news outlet The Local. "We've been through so many consultants I think it's safer than anything else," Ubostad assured.

    The menu consists of 16 to 18 dishes, costs NOK 2,250 kroner ($256) per person, and double that if wine is included. Nevertheless, Under is fully booked for the next six months.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Today marks the official opening of “Under”, Europe’s first and the world’s biggest underwater restaurant, designed by Snøhetta. Half-sunken into the sea, the building’s 34-meter long monolithic form breaks the surface of the water to rest directly on the seabed five meters below. The structure is designed to fully integrate into its marine environment over time, as the roughness of the concrete shell will function as an artificial reef, welcoming limpets and kelp to inhabit it. With the thick concrete walls lying against the craggy shoreline, the structure is built to withstand pressure and shock from the rugged sea conditions. Like a sunken periscope, the restaurant’s massive window offers a view of the seabed as it changes throughout the seasons and varying weather conditions. The building also functions as a research center for marine life, providing a tribute to the wild fauna of the sea and to the rocky coastline of Norway’s southern tip. 📷@ivarkvaal and @matografen @underlindesnes

    Публикация от Snøhetta (@snohetta) 20 Мар 2019 в 12:10 PDT

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    | LA PHOTO DU JOUR / Bienvenue au @undersunrestaurant situé à Lindesnes en Norvège. Cet établissement propose une expérience culinaire inédite: dîner sous l’eau mais au sec! Situé à 5 mètres de profondeur, le restaurant accueille ses clients dans une structure architecturale étonnante. Un long escalier vous fait descendre dans la salle de restaurant située en face d’une immense vitre montrant la vie aquatique. Il n’est pas rare pour les clients de voir passer des cabillauds, des lieux ou encore des phoques pendant leur repas. Prix du menu: 230€ par personne / 🇬🇧 | THE DAY PHOTO / Welcome to @undersunrestaurant located in Lindesnes, Norway. This establishment offers a unique culinary experience: dinner underwater but dry! Located at a depth of 5 metres, the restaurant welcomes its guests in an astonishing architectural structure. A long staircase leads you down to the restaurant room in front of a huge window showing aquatic life. It is not uncommon for customers to see cod, places or seals passing by during their meal. Price of the menu: 230€ per person #underrestaurant #lindesnes #norvege #eau #mer #restaurant #experience #underwaterrestaurant #cuisine #infostories #lastoryquivousinforme (📸 @undersunrestaurant)

    Публикация от Infostories (@infostories) 2 Июн 2019 в 8:27 PDT

    Related:

    Flying Saucer Landing: UFO-Shaped ‘Powerhouse' Hotel to Appear in Arctic Norway
    Tags:
    restaurant, underwater, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse