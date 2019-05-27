'Divine Intervention?' Anaconda Gets Pregnant, Gives Birth Without Male Contact

Once the aquarium staff noticed something strange, they reported the case to a biologist, who got inside the tank where the new mother resides. The specialist discovered two babies that had survived and around a dozen stillborn snakes, according to Science Alert.

A green anaconda at the New England Aquarium in Boston surprised the staff when she gave birth to a litter of little snakes without having any contact with a male.

The virgin birth at first may be shocking. Science Alert even mused, rhetorically, that it could have been 'magic' or ' divine intervention'.

In fact, similar incidents have been observed by scientists before. Such births rely on a special reproductive strategy, parthenogenesis (which means 'virgin birth' in Greek), that helps the female anacondas self-impregnate. However, this process is more frequently observed among plants and insects.

