'Divine Intervention?' Anaconda Gets Pregnant, Gives Birth Without Male Contact

A green anaconda at the New England Aquarium in Boston surprised the staff when she gave birth to a litter of little snakes without having any contact with a male.
In fact, similar incidents have been observed by scientists before. Such births rely on a special reproductive strategy, parthenogenesis (which means 'virgin birth' in Greek), that helps the female anacondas self-impregnate. However, this process is more frequently observed among plants and insects.
This comes after another pregnant snake shocked the social media earlier this month by laying eggs on a street in the Indian state of Karnataka.
