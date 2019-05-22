Register
23:13 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bottlenose dolphin swimming in the ocean

    Two-Foot Shower Hose Found in Deceased Dolphin’s Stomach, Esophagus (PHOTOS)

    Pixabay/CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 05

    For the second time in a month, a dolphin washed ashore in Florida with plastic in its stomach. This time, biologists were stunned to retrieve a 24-inch hose from the esophagus and forestomach of the marine mammal.

    Earlier this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to a call saying a dolphin had washed ashore on Fort Myers Beach in southwest Florida.

    In a May 17 Facebook post, the FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute announced a necropsy performed on the seven-foot male bottlenose dolphin revealed it had somehow ingested a two-foot-long hose, with a shower head still attached.

    Though the hose was found in the dolphin, officials were careful not to assume the mammal's cause of death or stranding. Instead, the FWC collected samples from the fish's necropsy and sent their findings off for further analysis.

    The state institute added that this was not the first instance of plastic pollution affecting dolphins in recent days, as a female rough-toothed dolphin was found stranded with at least two plastic bags and remnants of a balloon in its stomach on April 29. 

    The FWC concluded its statement by urging locals to be more cognizant of how they dispose of their plastic waste, adding that marine mammals are often injured or made sick by plastic before stranding and possibly washing ashore.

    A bird flies past dumped plastic bottles and other garbage
    © AFP 2019 / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    New Zealand Signs Global Declaration Taking on Plastic Waste

    It's not just Florida that is seeing an increase in beached animals that have consumed large amounts of plastic.

    In March, Sputnik reported a Philippines-based NGO was calling for immediate action to address plastic pollution after an emaciated juvenile Cuvier's beaked whale washed ashore with 16 rice sacks, four banana bags and several shopping bags in its stomach — a total of more than 40 kilograms of plastic.

    Earlier this month, some 187 countries signed a UN accord which looks to limit unsorted plastic waste exports. The US, however, did not agree to the deal, saying it would impact the trade of plastic waste to the country's own detriment, according to EcoWatch. 

    Related:

    Dead Baby Whale's Mother Says Goodbye After 17 Days With Lifeless Body
    Dead Sperm Whale in Indonesia Found With 6 kg of Trash in Stomach (PHOTOS)
    Supersize My Landfill: McDonald’s Shareholders to Keep Plastic Straws
    Out of Step Again: Trump WH Refuses to Sign Pollution Agreement with 187 Nations
    Activist to Swim Across Pacific to Raise Microplastic Pollution Awareness
    Tags:
    plastic bag, plastic waste, pollution, whale beaching, marine animals, Plastic Pollution, dolphin, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse