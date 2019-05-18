Papua New Guinea Hit With Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, the data of the US Geological Survey have shown.

The underground shocks were registered at 22:37 GMT on Friday at the depth of 27.4 kilometres (17 miles).

An earthquake with a magnitude 6.0 is considered to be a strong quake according to Richter scale. Such an earthquake can cause damage to some well-built structures, while poorly built structures usually receive moderate or severe damage. The earthquake usually felt in areas of up to hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 12 kilometres south-southwest of Mount Taron.

Another powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea earlier this week, according to the United States Geological Survey showed. The shocks were registered at 01:23 GMT, 95 kilometres (59 miles) to the south-southwest of Mount Taron.