Register
00:55 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    a baby octopus next to a woman's finger inside a plastic container at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park in waters off Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

    Don’t Do It: Octopus Farming Threatens Environment - Study

    © AP Photo / Ashley Pugh/National Park Service
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Farming octopus is “unethical and a threat to the food chain” according to a new study, noting also that it is ecologically unjustified to mass breed the highly-intelligent aquatic creatures.

    Geese on Bus
    © Photo: animalsprestiges/instagram
    Public Transport is Full of Surprises: Gaggle of Geese Ride London Bus
    An international group of researchers in a new study has lambasted plans to set up octopus farming facilities in coastal waters around the globe, according to The Guardian.

    At once both ecologically deadly and morally reprehensible, the scientist have called on nations, private enterprise and academia to stop funding and tax breaks for octopus farming, citing new evidence that the creatures are not only highly intelligent but also an integral part of coastal ecosystems.

    Not only would the practice require penning the octopus in restrictive environments, it would also use enormous amounts of shellfish and other fish to feed them, further pressuring the Earth's rapidly dwindling marine livestock preserves.

    Led by New York University professor Jennifer Jacquet, the group concludes that not only are octopuses highly intelligent and curious animals, but the farming of the species would kill a high percentage of the caged creatures, due to stress.

    elephant meets human
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Walls Come Down: Indian Court Rules Against Forest Barrier Obstructing Elephants
    "We can see no reason why, in the 21st century, a sophisticated, complex animal should become the source of mass-produced food," Jacquet explained, cited by the Observer.

    "Octopuses eat fish and shellfish, and supplying enough to feed large numbers of them puts further pressure on the food chain, she added.

    "It is unsustainable. Octopus factory farming is ethically and ecologically unjustified."

    The planet's oceans currently support about 300 species of the gangly sea creature, and studies have shown that many "behave in surprisingly sophisticated ways," cited by the Guardian.

    Octopuses have been documented using tools and scientists have also observed the eight-tentacled wonder constructing coconut-shell shelters underwater to protect their young.

    "Once octopuses have solved a problem, they retain long-term memory of the solution," researchers noted in the study published recently in Issues in Science and Technology.

    "Why should research money be used to support a project that will have so many welfare and environmental problems?" suggested one of the report's researchers, cited by the Guardian.

    Unfortunately, octopuses are a legacy foodstuff for several cultures and an estimated 350,000 tonnes are swept up by nets annually for tables in countries as diverse as Australia, Japan, Spain, Mexico and Chile.

    Minke Whale Tail
    © AP Photo/ Dima Gavrysh
    Starved, Dehydrated Whale’s Stomach Held 40 Kilos of Plastic (PHOTOS)
    Octopus fisheries around the world have reported declining catches, however, prompting the industry to turn to governments and businesses to foot the bill for new technologies and tax breaks to create octopus farming facilities.

    Efforts to use fertilized eggs taken from females in the wild have seen poor results, however, as octopus larvae will only eat living food, rapidly raising the price of farming operations. Controlling temperature and salinity so that the young can survive is also expensively problematic, according to reports.

    Economic challenges presented by raising octopuses in farms has kept the practice from gaining ground until farmers recently discovered that certain species of the animal are not as fussy, prompting a quick shift to promoting the ecologically problematic practice.

    Several companies, including Japanese seafood company Nissui, have been reported to be successfully hatching octopus eggs in farming facilities while projecting the sale of ready-to-eat octopus meat by 2020. Seafood firms in Australia and Mexico also report distributing farmed octopus meat to stores over the next year, according to The Guardian.

    A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded individuals, swims offshore Hawaii, U.S., January 15, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media on January 17, 2019.
    © REUTERS/ @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com
    WATCH: Divers Near Hawaii Swim With ‘World's Largest' Great White Shark
    The corporate rationalization for farm-grown octopus is poor, notes study principal Jacquet, as Europe, Japan, the US and China are global regions that are not suffering famine, particularly as the tissue of the octopus is a delicacy, not a staple required for a population's survival, she noted.

    Many octopus farms remain in development, however, and the study notes that institutions — including governments and business — must refuse to fund these ecologically unsustainable and ethically wrong projects.

    "When universities and research institutions consider supporting these projects — and that is beginning to happen now — it will make sense to object," stated Sydney University's Peter Godfrey-Smith, a co-author of the paper.

    "Why should research money be used to support a project that will inevitably have so many welfare and environmental problems once it is scaled up?" he observed.

    Related:

    Extinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt London Stock Exchange, Flood Trains
    Earth is ‘In Midst of Mass Extinction’, Sir David Attenborough Warns
    Ocean ‘Icon’ in Danger: US Pacific Northwest Orcas Facing Extinction
    US Trophy Hunting Plays Key Role in ‘Silent Extinction’ of Giraffes
    Tags:
    ecology, environmental sustainability, farm animals, wild animals, octopus, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse