280k Miles: London "Green" Mayor Slammed for 'Flying So Much'

Official records revealed that Sadiq Khan, who plans to "clean up our filthy air with bold new air quality measures" has travelled more than 30,000 miles on official business since assuming the post of London mayor in 2016.

Critics argued that Khan's trips to the US, India and Germany added to the pollution of the environment, were not an emergency and served publicity purposes above all.

Despite declaring a #ClimateEmergency @SadiqKhan and his team have flown 280k miles around the 🌍 — producing 1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ tons of CO2!



Mr. Khan's City Hall records showed his trips added up to nearly 32,000 miles, while trips taken by his deputies have raised the figure to a total of 280,000 miles of travel abroad.

The revelation stands in stark contrast with the mayor's environment strategy announced in 2018, which focused on "cleaning up the capital's toxic air, greening its streets, reducing waste and tackling climate change."

"By continuing to invest in our environment and work with boroughs and communities, we can improve the health and well-being of everyone living in London," Mr. Khan said last year.

Khan was accused of "cosying up to Extinction Rebellion protesters" who took over the street of London, demanding action to stop climate change, while "his own actions fail to match his words."

