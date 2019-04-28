Register
23:08 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon rainforest

    Climate Change: Earth Losing 50,000 Square Miles Tropical Rain Forest Annually

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    102

    Humans destroyed around 30 million acres of tropical rainforest - an area the size of Belgium - in 2018, according to new information, even as environmentalists note that “forests are our greatest defence against climate change.”

    According to new research published Thursday based on data obtained from Global Forest Watch — an organization that monitors global forests in near real-time — the decline is the fourth-highest annual loss since global satellite data started being collected in 2001. 

    The road is blocked by demonstrators during a climate protest at Marble Arch in London, Tuesday, April 16, 2019
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    ‘Very Important Initiative’: Extinction Rebellion Group Urge for ‘Radical Change’ to Defy Climate Change

    The rate of destruction was slightly higher in 2017 when an estimated 42 million acres were destroyed due, in part, to forest fires. Other contributors to rainforest habitat loss include clearing trees for palm oil in Asia and Africa, as well as soybean and biofuel crops in South America.

    "The world's forests are now in the emergency room," stated Frances Seymour of the World Resources Institute, the organization that conducted the study, cited by Eco-Business.

    "It's death by a thousand cuts — the health of the planet is at stake and band aid responses are not enough," she added.

    According to the report, tropical rainforests are a linchpin to the global forest ecosystem by sustaining habitats for many animals including orangutans, gorillas, jaguars and tigers. Rainforests are also extremely important for controlling climate change because they absorb around a third of all greenhouse gas emissions released globally.

    "Forests are our greatest defence against climate change and biodiversity loss, but deforestation is getting worse," John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, told Eco-Business, commenting on the study's findings.

    "Bold action is needed to tackle this global crisis including restoring lost forests. But unless we stop them being destroyed in the first place, we're just chasing our tail," he noted.

    In 2002, 71 percent of the world's tropical forest loss was in Brazil and Indonesia. However, last year, loss from those two countries made up 46 percent of all rainforest loss. Many other countries, including Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have become deforestation hotspots. 

    Brazilian yellow scorpion
    © Wikimedia Commons; L.A. Baretto
    Climate Change, Deforestation Funnel Deadly Scorpions into Brazil’s Cities

    According to Global Forest Watch, most of the 2018 forest loss in Brazil was caused by illegal loggers and militias cutting down trees in the Amazon basin.

    In January, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accelerated the ecocatastrophe by declaring that he would permit commercial mining and farming on indigenous tribal reserves in the country's rainforests.

    Leading the way in ending these highly-damaging practices, forest loss in Indonesia in 2018 was the lowest it has been since 2003, thanks to the imposition of a moratorium on forest-clearing by Jakarta.

    "We mean business when we say we would like to reform our forest and peatland management. There will be no new permits on 158 million acres," Agus Purnomo, an Indonesian adviser on climate change, told Reuters Television.

    Related:

    Deforestation Reveals Mysterious Ancient Earthworks in Brazilian Amazon (PHOTOS)
    Amazon Deforestation 'Consistent Chain of Events' Caused by Economic Crisis
    Malaysian Palm Oil Exporter to EU Linked to Deforestation, Labor Violations
    Liberia to Become First African Country to End Deforestation: Reports
    WWF Russia protests Far East deforestation plans
    Tags:
    climate change, deforestation, rainforest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse