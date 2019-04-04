Chinese Seismologists Register 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan

Underground shocks were registered at 9:56 a.m. (1:56 GMT) in Taitung County. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
Last year, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit 104 km (65 miles) off the Taiwanese coastal city of Hualien.
READ MORE: Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Hits Off Aleutian Islands — USGS
Beijing does not recognise Taiwan's independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognise the central government in Beijing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)