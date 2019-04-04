Chinese Seismologists Register 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Thursday, the Chinese Seismological Bureau has said.

Underground shocks were registered at 9:56 a.m. (1:56 GMT) in Taitung County. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.

Last year, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit 104 km (65 miles) off the Taiwanese coastal city of Hualien.

Beijing does not recognise Taiwan's independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognise the central government in Beijing.