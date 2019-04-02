Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Mauritius – USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of Mauritius on Monday, the data of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed.

The quake was registered at 18:39 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 264 kilometres (164 miles) to the northeast of the town of Port Mathurin at a depth of 10 kilometres.

© AFP 2019 / Tauseef MUSTAFA India Extends $100 Mln Defense Loan as Mauritius Seeks to Boost its Arsenal

No casualties or damages have been reported.

READ MORE: Strong Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Western Colombia — USGS

The earthquakes with magnitude 6.0 up to 6.9 are considered to be strong earthquakes according to the Richter magnitude scale. Strong earthquakes can cause damage to some well-built structures in populated areas and are usually felt in wider areas with a range up to hundreds of miles/kilometres from the epicentre.