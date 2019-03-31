Giant Severed Shark Head Netted by Astounded Aussie Fisherman (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

Off the coast of Australia, Jason Moyce, better known as 'Trapman Bermagui', managed to reel in the severed 100 kg head of a huge shark. The photos of the find was posted on a Facebook page dedicated to the well-known fisherman.

The big catch occurred near the city of Bermagui on the coast of the Australian state of New South Wales.

READ MORE: Divers Near Hawaii Swim With ‘World's Largest' Great White Shark

According to the fisherman, the head of a massive mako shark were caught in the net.

"So this was all we got back of this monster mako. Unfortunately we didn't see what ate it but it must of been impressive!!" Moyce wrote.

According to Moyce, he was hoping for at least a small catch and did not expect that he would reel in the monstrous killer fish.

Warning: the following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

More bizarrely, the 36 kg head of a marlin was discovered in the head of the sea predator.

Social media users began to discuss the possible cause of death of the shark.

Mako inhabit the waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Sharks can reach almost 4.5 meters in length. The predator is able to reach speeds of up to 74 kilometres per hour.