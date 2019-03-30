Register
00:33 GMT +331 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Frogs

    ‘Catastrophic’: Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction Kills 20% of Frog Species - Report

    © East News / Hendy MP
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The demise of amphibians may be right around the corner, according to an alarming new study published in the journal Science, revealing that the populations of at least 501 frog and other amphibian species have experienced a “catastrophic and ongoing loss” due to a widespread disease.

    According to the March 29 report, chytridiomycosis (chytrid), an infectious disease caused by the chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis), has played a "role in the decline of least 501 amphibian species over the past half-century and has contributed to "90 presumed extinctions" of amphibian species since the 1980s. 

    A Screaming Frog
    © Photo: ugreptiles
    Alarm Kicks In: Sad Frog Screams Hilariously When Someone Touches It

    "The results are pretty astounding," according to Benjamin Scheele, one of the project's lead researchers, cited by the Guardian.

    "We've known that chytrid is really bad for the better part of two decades but actually researching and quantifying those declines, that's what this study does," he added.

    "The effects of chytridiomycosis have been greatest in large-bodied, range-restricted anurans [frogs] in wet climates in the Americas and Australia. Declines peaked in the 1980s, and only 12 percent of declined species show signs of recovery, whereas 39 percent are experiencing ongoing decline. There is risk of further chytridiomycosis outbreaks in new areas," the study's abstract explains, also adding that chytrid "represents the greatest recorded loss of biodiversity attributable to a disease."

    The deadly fungi, which usually lives in water and soil, is believed to have originated in Asia in the 1980s, rapidly spreading throughout the world through legal and illegal pet sales.

    The disease invades and damages amphibians' skin and is believed to eventually kill the animals by wreaking havoc on their skin's ability to regulate electrolyte depletion and osmotic balance, according to an Australian Government Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities report

    Romeo the Sehuencas water frog
    © Photo: YouTube/ZME Science
    'He's Green. He's Sexy': Bolivian Frog Searching For Spouse Via Social Network (VIDEO)

    Although much is still unknown about how the fungus spreads, scientists believe that its most optimal conditions for growth occur between 63 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit (17 and 25 degrees Celsius).

    "This should make us reflect on the damage that uncontrolled globalization may do to biodiversity. Amphibians are currently the most emblematic example of this, but similar situations can happen in any organism. If we want to preserve biodiversity, we will have to introduce barriers," Frank Pasmans, an ecologist at Ghent University who was involved in the study, stated, cited by Earther.

    Related:

    Beat That: Indian Students Tripping on Frog Sweat, Says Lawmaker
    Amphibian Fears: Tiny Crazy Frog Freaks Out Golden Retriever
    'He's Green. He's Sexy': Bolivian Frog Searching for Spouse Via Internet (VIDEO)
    Make It Snappy: Devil Frog That Snacked on Dinosaurs Discovered
    Settlement Requires Pepe the Frog Meme Revenue to Fund Muslim Advocacy Group
    Tags:
    disease outbreak, disease, amphibian, frog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse