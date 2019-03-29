Register
01:08 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mother Bear, Cubs’ Killers Exposed by Damning Footage (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    Mother Bear, Cubs’ Killers Exposed by Damning Footage (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    © YouTube/The Humane Society of the United States
    Environment
    Get short URL
    121

    Almost a year after a now-convicted Alaskan father-son duo killed a black bear and her two cubs, the graphic video recording of their deed is now part of the public record as evidence of an ongoing environmental issue in the region.

    The illegal and cowardly slaying of a black bear sow and her two cubs by 41-year-old Andrew Renner and his 18-year-old son Owen was recently addressed by an Anchorage court and resulted in hefty fines, jail time and a forfeiture of property for both.

    Little needed to be said during the trial, as damning footage recorded the father and son's killing and subsequent skinning of the hibernating bears. Later footage shows them returning to the scene to collect the cubs' carcasses.

    Unbeknownst to the Renners, who can be heard bragging "they'll never be able to link it to us," the three bears were part of an ongoing study with both the US Forest Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and, as a result, had a motion-tracking camera fixed on their den.

    The father would then go on to show off his "kill" at his local ADF&G and falsify a "Black Bear Sealing Certificate," claiming to have killed the animal lawfully.

    The hunting of black bears is permitted within certain guidelines, according to the ADF&G guide, but state law prohibits the "harvesting" of adult bears with their cubs, as it is deemed "hard on the population." 

    Bear cub
    Pixabay/CC0
    US Woman Gets Jail Time, Fine for Rescuing Crying Bear Cub From Trap

    Per a January press release, Andrew Renner was sentenced to five months in jail with two suspended, a $20,000 fine and ordered to forfeit his boat, pickup truck, firearms and other miscellaneous items used in the crime. His son, who also forfeited a number of possessions connected to the slaying, was sentenced to suspended jail time.

    Andrew Renner's hunting license was revoked for 10 years, and Owen's is invalid for the next two years.

    "The defendant, and anyone else that would pursue game in our state, should be on notice that killing a sow with cubs and then poaching the cubs to cover it up will result in a significant jail term and loss of hunting privileges," Alaska's Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson remarked in court, stressing that this particular case was the most "egregious bear cub poaching case" his office had ever seen. 

    Upright Bear Appears to Mock Humans at South Korean Park
    © Twitter/@nurulshaz1nimds
    Upright Bear Appears to Mock Humans at South Korean Park

    Though the Renners' sentencing concluded in January, the Humane Society of the United States led the charge in calling for the video evidence to be made public to expose a sort of lawlessness rarely caught on camera.

    "Justice was served — but these animals deserve more respect and compassion," the Humane Society's ongoing call-to-action report notes, encouraging voters to contact US Acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to "oppose the rule to overturn wildlife protections." 

    Related:

    Ban on Hunting Elephants in Botswana May Soon be Lifted - Reports
    Time To Properly Ban Fox Hunting
    Trophy Hunting Onus is on African Countries - Researcher
    US Trophy Hunting Plays Key Role in ‘Silent Extinction’ of Giraffes
    Indian Film Star Gets Five Year Jail Term for Poaching Protected Animal
    Tags:
    conservation, environment, motion sensor, hidden camera, cubs, bears, Trophy Hunting, hunting, poaching, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse