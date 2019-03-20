Prohibited Projectile: WATCH Woman Throwing Cat at Stray Moose in Russia

Wild animals can be really dangerous, especially when they meet people in an urban setting. However, the creatures are also in harm's way, as they can get run over by a car, get tangled in fences or simply die of shock.

A young moose that accidentally wandered into the Russian city of Neftekamsk, created a real confusion, as scared people attempted to chase away the frightened animal. Russian users on social media were angered to see a woman throwing a cat as a projectile in order to stop the moose, calling it "animal cruelty" and wondering why had she even done such a thing.

The move, however, worked well enough, as the big animal retreated in horror.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;gt;

This bizarre story has a happy ending: according to local media, the moose was later tranquilised and safely returned to a nearby forest.