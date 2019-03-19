Register
00:55 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Minke Whale Tail

    Starved, Dehydrated Whale’s Stomach Held 40 Kilos of Plastic (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Dima Gavrysh
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 05

    A Philippines-based nongovernmental organization is calling on Manila ‒ as well as Filipino citizens ‒ to take immediate action to reduce and restructure plastic use after a young whale washed ashore and died as a result of what it described as an unprecedented amount of plastic waste in its stomach.

    A male Cuvier's beaked whale passed away from emaciation and dehydration Saturday, March 16, just a day after it had washed ashore off the coast of the Philippines' Compostela Valley.

    Local officials and fishermen attempted to release the whale upon discovering it, but the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources says the weak mammal ultimately returned to shallow water.

    Upon collecting the creature from the beach, Davao's D'Bone Collector Museum carried out a necropsy that revealed the 4.7-meter-long juvenile whale had ingested about 40 kilograms of plastic within its short life.

    The NGO, aided by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, detailed in a Saturday Facebook post that at least 16 rice sacks, four plantation-style banana bags and several shopping bags were just some of the items retrieved from the creature's insides.

    "It's very disgusting and heartbreaking," Museum Director Darrell Blatchley told AFP. "We've done necropsies on 61 dolphins and whales in the last 10 years, and this is one of the biggest [amounts of plastic waste] we've seen."

    Regional bureau director Fatma Idris told the outlet the whale, unable to swim on its own due to emaciation and depleted energy, struggled and vomited blood during its final hours. 

    dead whale in found in jungles
    © Photo : bicho_dagua/Instagram
    Mystery as Huge Dead Whale Found in Brazilian Jungle (PHOTOS)

    The whale's death comes shortly after a March 7 Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) report found Filipinos "use more than 163 million plastic sachet packets, 48 million shopping bags and 45 million thin film bags daily."

    With no national policies geared toward decreasing this plastic footprint, GAIA and other environmental organizations are "calling on governments and manufacturers to regulate, and stop producing, single-use plastics," as it's estimated 10 companies are responsible for 60 percent of all branded waste collected on the island.

    Plastic pollution is not limited to the Philippines, however, as many other southeast Asian nations are experiencing the same issue.

    About five months ago, Sputnik reported on a sperm whale that had washed ashore in Indonesia with over a thousand bits of plastic garbage in its stomach. Another whale was beached in Thailand last summer, and at least 80 pieces of plastic were retrieved from its insides, according to The Independent. 

    Related:

    Over 80 Injured as Ferry Collides With Whale in Sea of Japan - Reports
    Sorry to Baleen On You: Whale Almost Swallows South African Diving Tour Operator
    'Ven iz Whale-uh?' Twitter Agog as Trump Struggles to Pronounce 'Venezuela'
    Iceland Okays Whale Hunting Quota of 2,000 Based on Flawed Studies - Expert
    Paddle Boarders Witness Multiple Whale Breachings Mere Meters Away
    Tags:
    Marine Life, whales, Plastic Pollution, environment, pollution, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse