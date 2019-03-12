Songs of the Universe: NASA Reveals INSANE Space Music in Hubble Photos (VIDEO)

"Objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher ones. Most of the visible specks are galaxies housing countless stars. A few individual stars shine brightly in the foreground. Stars and compact galaxies create short, clear tones, while sprawling spiral galaxies emit longer notes that change pitch", NASA explained.
This might be the most unusual type of music you hear anywhere. Click to hear what happens when we translate the light captured in this gorgeous @NASAHubble image of a galaxy cluster… into sound! 🎶🔊https://t.co/XWjexvMGvg pic.twitter.com/xllp9jr1jx— NASA Blueshift (@NASAblueshift) 4 марта 2019 г.
