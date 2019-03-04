Register
22:09 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Massive alligator found in Georgia ditch

    Massive 700-Pound Alligator Found in Georgia Ditch (PHOTO)

    © Screenshot/Emileigh Forrester WALB
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 13-foot, 700-pound alligator was recently discovered in an irrigation ditch in the US state of Georgia, according to officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

    The massive reptile was recovered February 18 by Georgia DNR wildlife biologist Brent Howze from a ditch near Lake Blackshear.

    According to Melissa Cummings, a spokesperson for the Georgia DNR, the alligator is a "testament to Georgia's alligator management program that alligators can grow to this size." The alligator is believed to be 50 years old, although the Georgia DNR is still working to confirm its exact age.

    "The only way these animals get this large is by avoiding humans," Cummings told First Coast News.

    "This guy was hiding pretty good to get that big," Hanson added.

    According to Howze, he reported to the ditch after a local Sumter County resident spotted the animal and alerted the Georgia DNR. The alligator, which had several old gunshot wounds, was euthanized by the Georgia DNR due to its poor health. 

    Little Dog Gets Tough With Big Alligator
    © Photo: YouTube/Humptydumptytribe
    'He'll Kill & Eat You': Tiny Dog Wants to Battle a Large Alligator

    "It was a very old alligator in poor body condition with what appeared to be gunshot wounds," Howze told AJC. "It's an unfortunate situation, but the best thing for the animal was to put it down."

    "You're perfectly safe. These animals exist. They've been here for centuries, they've been existing with people for centuries, and they're gonna continue to," Howze told WALB News, expressing that he was unfazed by the gator's size.

    According to the Georgia DNR, the largest alligator ever found in the state was a 14-foot, 1-inch gator found in 2015 near the Walter F. George Lake along the state line between Alabama and Georgia.

    "Male alligators can grow up to 16 feet in length, although 14-footers are rare, and female alligators can grow up to 10 feet," a DNR fact sheet states.

    The Georgia DNR did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    ‘Just Like a Dog’: Emotional Support Alligator Visits Senior Center (PHOTOS)
    Who Doesn't Like a Bit of TLC? Albino Alligator Loves to be Petted
    Dinosaurs Strike Back! Enormous Alligator Strides Through Golf Course
    Woman Killed by Alligator While Defending Her Dog at South Carolina Resort
    WATCH Alligator-Toting Florida Man Chase Customers at Store on Beer Run
    Tags:
    alligator, wildlife, ditch, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse