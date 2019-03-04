Massive 700-Pound Alligator Found in Georgia Ditch (PHOTO)

A 13-foot, 700-pound alligator was recently discovered in an irrigation ditch in the US state of Georgia, according to officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The massive reptile was recovered February 18 by Georgia DNR wildlife biologist Brent Howze from a ditch near Lake Blackshear.

According to Melissa Cummings, a spokesperson for the Georgia DNR, the alligator is a "testament to Georgia's alligator management program that alligators can grow to this size." The alligator is believed to be 50 years old, although the Georgia DNR is still working to confirm its exact age.

"The only way these animals get this large is by avoiding humans," Cummings told First Coast News.

"This guy was hiding pretty good to get that big," Hanson added.

According to Howze, he reported to the ditch after a local Sumter County resident spotted the animal and alerted the Georgia DNR. The alligator, which had several old gunshot wounds, was euthanized by the Georgia DNR due to its poor health.

"It was a very old alligator in poor body condition with what appeared to be gunshot wounds," Howze told AJC. "It's an unfortunate situation, but the best thing for the animal was to put it down."

"You're perfectly safe. These animals exist. They've been here for centuries, they've been existing with people for centuries, and they're gonna continue to," Howze told WALB News, expressing that he was unfazed by the gator's size.

According to the Georgia DNR, the largest alligator ever found in the state was a 14-foot, 1-inch gator found in 2015 near the Walter F. George Lake along the state line between Alabama and Georgia.

"Male alligators can grow up to 16 feet in length, although 14-footers are rare, and female alligators can grow up to 10 feet," a DNR fact sheet states.

The Georgia DNR did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.