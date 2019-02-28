Register
01:04 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fireman

    UK Is Burning: Anomalously Hot Winter Sets Countryside Ablaze (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Flash-frozen last February by the Beast from the East cold wave, the UK is now defrosting in the oven of an anomalous heatwave, with numerous wildfires ravaging the countryside.

    A heatwave originating from Morocco has brought record-breaking temperatures to the UK. Even though it's still February, the temperature in London Tuesday hit 21.2 degrees Celsius (approximately 70 degrees Fahrenheit).

    While many people on the Misty Island enjoyed the unusually warm weather by going out to parks, the heatwave turned out to be a catastrophe for the wilderness, as massive wildfires spread across the country.

    Firefighters spent Tuesday battling blazes in East Sussex, Edinburgh, Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester and North Wales, the Daily Mail reported. Two separate wildfires have been reported in Ashdown Forest, famous for being an inspiration for A. A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood, the home of his character Winnie the Pooh.

    ​Awesome — in the original sense of the word — pictures of massive walls of flame turning the night sky red at Saddleworth Moor spread across the internet. Initial reports from the site said the fire covered about one-and-a-half football pitches. Five fire engines were reportedly dispatched to tackle the disaster.

    Holiday brochures for Britain's travel and tour operator First Choice in London, Monday March 19, 2007
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    TUI Profit Losses Double, Company Cites N Europe Heatwave, Weak British Pound
    Meanwhile, police in Cornwall told reporters they suspect arsonists have helped spread the fires that have battered the county for several weeks already.

    The heatwave is expected to end on Thursday, when heavy rains are forecast to fall over the country and continue until the end of the weekend, the Daily Mail reports.

    ​The extraordinary temperatures come in the wake of an equally extraordinary frost in February 2018, which plunged temperatures below freezing and brought heavy snowfall across the country, earning the nickname "Beast from the East."

    A kangaroo drinks from a water tank located west of the town of Gunnedah
    © REUTERS / David Gray
    January Was Australia’s ‘Hottest Month on Record’, Heatwave Persists (PHOTO, VIDEOS)
    Bob Ward, policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science, commented that the weather anomalies are the result of an ongoing climate change process that is likely to bring even more such phenomena.

    "While warmer winters might seem pleasant for many people, it is worth remembering that this is the result of a climate change trend that is also making heatwaves and heavy rainfall more frequent, as well as coastal flooding due to sea level rise," he said.

    ​UK Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall, on the other hand, made a different assessment.

    "This kind of event is what climate change would expect, but we can't directly relate it to climate change," he said in an interview.

    The nature of the climate change we're currently living through remains a topic of debate, with some viewing it as a man-made catastrophe, while sceptics argue it is a natural, long-term climate oscillation.

    Related:

    Good Human! Cat Trapped in US Wildfire Thanks Rescuer
    California Wildfire Amplified by Danger Zones, Ignoring Safety Precautions
    More Than 1000 Reported Missing, 71 Dead in Northern California Wildfire
    Death Toll in California Wildfire Rises to 63, More than 600 Reported Missing
    California Electric Company May Be Held Liable for Deadly Camp Wildfire
    Tags:
    wildfires, heatwave, temperature, weather, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse