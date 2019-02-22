Register
02:07 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fernandina Giant Tortoise, thought to have been extinct for ~113 years

    Surprise Survivors: Tortoise & Bee Presumed Extinct Recently Rediscovered

    © El Gobierno de Todos/Ministerio del Ambiente
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Those in the environmental community have reason to celebrate this week, as not one, but two otherwise missing species have been rediscovered by researchers and conservation groups on the Galapagos Islands and in Indonesia.

    Those in the environmental community have reason to celebrate this week, as not one, but two otherwise missing species have been rediscovered by researchers and conservation groups on the Galapagos Islands and in Indonesia. 

    Most news concerning the environment has not been positive as of late, whether it be the freak heatwaves Down Under or the global climate in general. However, the rediscoveries of the Wallace's giant bee in Indonesia and the Fernandina giant tortoise on the Galapagos Islands present environmentalists with the chance to gather new data to better understand the current state of nature. 

    Wasp
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Newly Discovered Wasp Species Can Turn Spiders Into Zombies

    A release issued early Friday morning in Australia announced the rediscovery of the rare Wallace's giant bee, believed to be extinct since its disappearance to scientists in 1981, on the North Moluccas island group in Indonesia.

    Researchers and conservationists with the group say they stumbled upon the female specimen living inside a termites' nest in a tree nearly two meters off the ground.

    The average Wallace's giant bee, which is said to get as large as a human adult's thumb, possesses a wingspan of more than two and a half inches, according to previous research compiled by the team.

    A white-handed gibbon cub is seen in his enclosure in Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria June 7, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Skeletons of Extinct Gibbon Discovered in Ancient Chinese Tomb

    "To see how beautiful and big the species is in real life, to hear the sound of its giant wings thrumming as it flew past my head, was just incredible. My dream is to now use this rediscovery to elevate this bee to a symbol of conservation in this part of Indonesia," nature photographer Clay Bolt's statement reads within the Friday release.

    Despite its large size, scientists say the bee remains elusive, and the female's nesting construction, made of resin and wood, is one of the few things actually known about the creature. 

    Chow Now, Sea Cow: Endangered Dugong Feasts on Ocean’s Floor
    © YouTube/Viral Hog
    Chow Now, Sea Cow: Endangered Dugong Feasts on Ocean’s Floor

    Across the Pacific Ocean, a joint expedition by the Galapagos National Park and US-based Galapagos Conservancy resulted in the rediscovery of the Fernandina giant tortoise, a species of reptile that has evaded scientists' eyes for 113 years.

    The Wednesday posting by Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment revealed the tortoise was discovered February 17 "in a patch of vegetation in the lower area of Fernandina Island."

    "This encourages us to strengthen our search plans to find other turtles, which will allow us to start a breeding program in captivity to recover this species," Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos National Park, explained.

    Fernandina Giant Tortoise, thought to have been extinct for ~113 years
    © El Gobierno de Todos/Ministerio del Ambiente
    Fernandina Giant Tortoise, thought to have been extinct for ~113 years

    Previous investigations into tracks and scat around the island lead researchers to believe there may be more of the giant tortoises present there. 

    Researchers have since moved the adult female Fernandina giant tortoise specimen to a breeding center on Santa Cruz Island for genetic testing and other examinations to determine what makes the creature unique.

    As for the other discovered species, clips from the trip and rediscovery of the Wallace's giant bee are now being compiled and produced into a documentary film: "In Search of the Giant Bee."

    Related:

    Alien 'Artefacts': Earth May Hide Signs of Extinct Extraterrestrial Life - Study
    Finding 'Faceless Fish': Ugly Species Feared Extinct Discovered in Deep Ocean
    Indian Coast Guard Seizes Cache of Endangered Shark Carcasses - Reports
    Train Mauls 3 Endangered Adult Lions in India’s Gujarat - Reports
    Chow Now, Sea Cow: Endangered Dugong Feasts on Ocean’s Floor
    Tags:
    extinction, tortoise, bees, endangered species, nature, research, environment, Galapagos Islands, United States, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok