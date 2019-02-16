WATCH Shocking Video of Two-Headed Calf Allegedly Born in India

In less than three months several cases of calves with the mutation have taken place in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal, according to media reports showing unusual videos.

A baby calf was born on 7 February, with two heads, four eyes and two mouths on one body shocking its owner in the village of Shimla located in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the Mirror reported showing a bizarre video of the animal.

The number of calf mutations has grown in recent times with more cases of deformed animals showing up in the media.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Another one was born in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan on 6 February. A different newborn calf with just one eye was born in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal and has been worshipped as a god in eastern India.

A calf mutation is called polycephaly. It is found in reptiles, mammals, and sometimes in humans. If two embryos in the womb are not completely separated, the organism develops two brains, but one respiratory and digestive system, as well as one body for two. As a rule, mutants die soon after birth, but lately, there have been lots of exceptions.