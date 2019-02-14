Nature vs Science: S American Lizards Break 'Golden Rule' of Evolution – Reports

Chilean-born evolutionary biologist Damien Esquerre has made a discovery that challenges the "golden rule of evolution", the broadcaster ABC reported.
"We have strong evidence that suggests that they re-evolved laying eggs when they re-colonised warmer areas", he said, stressing that such a backflip is an extremely rare thing, as it contradicts Dollo's law of irreversibility.
According to Esquerre, it would be "a very significant evolutionary event" if further research confirms the current data on the issue.
