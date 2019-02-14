Spain to Phase Out Nuclear Power Generators by 2035

In a bid to generate all electricity from renewable sources by 2050, government officials in Spain announced this week that the country's nuclear power plants would begin shutting down in 2025.

The process, which would take place between 2025 and 2035, came as a result of an agreement between three main electricity companies operating in the country, which are known as Endesa, Iberdrola and Naturgy, and Spain's Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Corner reported.

Presently, there are five operational nuclear plants fitted with seven reactors in Spain. The energy overhaul is expected to require an investment of $266 billion between 2021 and 2030, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez previously revealed in January.

According to Energia 16, the government's draft plans to combat climate change also seek to prohibit the sale of gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars by 2040 and have solar and wind farms produce at least 3,000 megawatts of energy per year, which could provide hundreds of thousands of homes with power.

Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera has indicated that electrification, efficiency and renewables will be the three-pronged approach to successfully transition from nuclear to renewable energy.

The draft plans were initially expected to be submitted to the European Union for approval by the end of 2018. However, that did not happen. Ribera has since indicated that the plans will be forked over to parliamentary officials on February 22, Reuters reported.