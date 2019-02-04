Register
18:59 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dinosaur

    Cure From Space: What Destroyed Dinosaurs Could Kill Cancer - New Study

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A mixture of a rare metal and protein in human blood could penetrate into the nucleus of cancer cells and kill them. All one needs to add is a blast of light, according to researchers at Warwick University in England.

    The second-densest metal and one of the hardest elements to find on Earth, Iridium, could be instrumental in tackling cancer. The elements landed in the Gulf of Mexico 66 million years ago, the researchers explained, on the meteorite that eventually caused the extinction of dinosaurs.  

    The Warwick group combined Iridium to the blood protein Albumin, which then was blasted with light, which allowed the researchers to track its passage into cancer cells, where it converted the cells' own oxygen to a lethal form which killed them.

    "It is amazing that this large protein can penetrate into cancer cells and deliver iridium which can kill them selectively on activation with visible light. If this technology can be translated into the clinic, it might be effective against resistant cancers and reduce the side effects of chemotherapy," Professor Peter Sadler, from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Warwick said.

    Nucleus‐Targeted Organoiridium–Albumin Conjugate for Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
    © Photo : Warwick University
    Nucleus‐Targeted Organoiridium–Albumin Conjugate for Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

    Photodynamic therapy — treatment of cancer with light — uses the chemical compounds Nuclei Overlap photosensitizers. Clinicians can selectively 'turn them on' by light to produce oxidising species, which can kill cancer cells and leaving healthy cells intact.

    In the combination of Iridium and Albumin, the latter is the compound to the nucleus inside cancer cells. Then it is the clinicians' role to switch on the light irradiation in order to launch the process from the cell's very centre.

    Nucleus‐Targeted Organoiridium–Albumin Conjugate for Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
    © Photo: Warwick University
    Nucleus‐Targeted Organoiridium–Albumin Conjugate for Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

    "It is fascinating how albumin can deliver our photosensitiser so specifically to the nucleus. We are at a very early stage, but we are looking forward to see where the preclinical development of this new compound can lead. Our team is not only extremely multidisciplinary, including biologists, chemists and pharmacists, but also highly international, including young researchers from China, India and Italy supported by Royal Society Newton and Sir Henry Wellcome Fellowships," Dr Cinzia Imberti, from the University of Warwick, said.

    The rare element that could be key to fighting cancer had spelled doom for dinosaurs during the Mesozoic era, when an asteroid carrying it slammed into Earth with an explosive yield that wiped out 80 percent of life on Earth.

    Related:

    No Magic Pill But 'Many Types of Cancer Are Curable' - WHO Official
    Considering Obesity Differently From Heart Disease or Cancer is 'Unfair' - Prof
    Pink Death: Chemicals Used to Make Ham, Bacon Boost Cancer Risks, Experts Warn
    Tags:
    medicine, space, cure, extinction, dinosaurs, cancer, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse