MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four out of 11 people who got caught in an avalanche in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory have been found alive, the spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry told Sputnik that 11 people had been caught in the avalanche in the region's Nikolayevsky district.

"Four people have been found alive," the spokesperson said.

Previously this year, four Russian National Guard servicemen were killed in an avalanche during regular training in Caucasus mountains.