Register
12:58 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vegetables

    Organic Food More Harmful to Earth Than Regular Food, Study Finds

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    312

    A new study has punched holes in the widespread consumer belief that organic is good by claiming that ecologically produced foods actually leave a greater carbon footprint by contributing to deforestation.

    Organic food is significantly worse for the climate than conventionally produced foods, a new study published in the scientific journal Nature has shown.

    Owing to the new measurements, the research team concluded that this area is key to climate impact, which is a major disadvantage of organic food grown without fertiliser or pesticides. On a global scale, organic farming means that more forest will be chopped down to free up farmland. In turn, less forest yields more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

    "We have found that organic food has a greater climate impact than conventional food. This is because organic food requires more area, more land for the same amount of food to be grown", Stefan Wirsenius, associate professor at the Department of Physical Resource Theory at Chalmers University in Gothenburg and one of four researchers behind the new international study, told Swedish Radio.

    Thus, organic Swedish peas yield an about 50 percent higher climate impact compared with those grown conventionally, the study concluded. For organic wheat, the difference in footprint was even higher, almost 70 percent.

    "There is a big difference in crops. Almost twice as much land is used to grow the same amount of ecological wheat", Wirsenius commented.

    READ MORE: PETA Mocked For Demanding End to ‘Speciesist' Language (PHOTOS)

    The same principle is applicable for virtually all agricultural branches. For instance, organic beef has a greater impact than meat from cows fed with feed grown with the help of fertiliser and pesticides.

    While admitting that organic farming, indeed, has many benefits, such as animal welfare, Wirsenius contested that it would be a fundamentally wrong idea to claim that organic is better climate-wise. On the contrary, organic foods are much more detrimental to the environment.

    "I believe it is important that this aspect enters the discussion about organic production as well. Sweden's current goal is to increase the share of organic farmland to 30 percent. It may be important, but it should be remembered that this comes with a backside", Wirsenius said.

    According to him, increasing the share of organic foods will contribute to global deforestation elsewhere in the world; an aspect he argued must be discussed more clearly.

    READ MORE: Swedish Philosopher Bashed for Demanding 'Global Climate Dictatorship'

    Meanwhile, growth in the global organic products market has continued in 2018, with North America consolidating its leading position, its regional organic market projected to surpass $50 billion for the first time.

    About 83 percent of US families now buy organic products. Organic foods comprise 5 percent of retail food sales across the US. Consumers tend to prefer organic alternatives as they are considered healthier. The influence of the millennial generation, which in some countries accounts for half of organic sales, is also noticeable, the magazine Food and Drink reported.

    Related:

    Church of Sweden Shamed for Hailing Girl With Asperger's as 'Jesus's Successor'
    Swedes Rebel Against Tax-Paid Public Service Tips on Deep Throating, Fisting
    Tags:
    environment, organic food, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse