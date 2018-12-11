Register
00:46 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A winter storm kept dumped immobilizing snow, sleet or freezing rain across several southern states, leaving dangerously icy roads and hundreds of thousands of people without electricity

    Deadly Winter Storm Strands Drivers, Cuts Power to Thousands in Southeast US

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Authorities have warned people in the Southeast US to stay home as Winter Storm Diego continues to dump snow, sleet and freezing rain on North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, shutting down schools and businesses across the region.

    On Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency following a news briefing in which he activated the National Guard. By Monday, the storm had dropped more than 34 inches of snow on Mount Mitchell in northeastern North Carolina.

    ​"Stay put if you can," Cooper urged Sunday. "Wrap a few presents, decorate the tree, watch some football."

    ​There have already been at least three storm-related deaths in North Carolina. According to Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal, a truck driver died while shoveling out his truck, which got stuck along Interstate 77 during the storm Sunday. The man experienced chest pains while shoveling and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to what appears to have been a heart attack.

    ​A man in Matthews died after a tree fell on his car, and a woman on hospice care in Haywood County passed away in her home after her oxygen supply was cut off due to a power outage, WITN reported Monday.

    ​"North Carolina has gotten through the worst of the storm, but we need to stay vigilant," Cooper said during a Monday news conference. "Unfortunately, the snow has turned into a nightmare and a tragedy for some, claiming three lives. We mourn them and offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones."

    ​Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed from Texas to the Carolinas over the past few days. On Monday alone, at least 400 flights were canceled to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

    ​On Saturday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency.

    "I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure localities and communities have appropriate assistance and to coordinate state response to possible snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues and potential power outages," Northam said, according to weather.com.

    Virginia State Police responded to 120 car crashes on Sunday due to the snow, even though police in Prince George County had urged drivers to stay off the road. The snowstorm also caused significant traffic problems for motorists who were stranded for up to 12 hours Sunday on I-81 near Bristol, Virginia.

    Richmond and surrounding areas received around nine inches of snow this week, the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, reported.

    ​In South Carolina, more than 255,600 customers have lost power, according to reports, while around 20,000 and 30,000 customers in Tennessee and Georgia, respectively, are currently without electricity.

    The Greenville-Spartanburg area of South Carolina is covered with ice, rendering road conditions especially dangerous.

    "Ice is becoming a big problem. Please stay off the roads," Greenville County Emergency Management urged Monday, according to reports.

    "We have increased our ice (accumulation) forecast quite a bit along the I-85 corridor," the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg office added.

    Freezing rain has led to ice on bridges and overpasses near Clarksville, Tennessee, according to weather.com, and 58-year-old William James Taylor was killed Sunday after he was run over by another driver on Interstate 81 near Kingsport, Tennessee, after exiting his own tractor-trailer on the highway.

    Related:

    Dolce & Gabbana 'Sh*t Country' Storm Triggers Protest in Shanghai (VIDEO)
    Suicide Bombers Storm Chinese Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, 2 Killed (VIDEO)
    Crimson Skies: Huge Dust Storm Hits Australian Town
    WATCH Unidentified Object Spotted in Nebraska Sky Amid Storm
    WATCH Migrants Storm Guatemala-Mexico Border, Clash With Riot Police
    Tags:
    emergency, storm, snow, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse